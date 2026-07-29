My name is Melissa and I am setting up this fundraiser for my oldest son Logan. He was diagnosed in October of 2024 with a giant cell tumor on the bottom of his spine. He received radiation which did shrink it a little but it's still there. He is now getting monthly shots to keep it from growing again. The shots really take a toll on him and due to the location of the tumor it makes everyday activities difficult. He lost his job and applied for disability which he has been trying to get for 2 years now. He is working with a lawyer but with no income things are tight. He also has a 6 year old daughter. He is getting help from family im just trying to make things a little easier on him until he can go to court for the disability.