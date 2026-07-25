Giannas YWAM Kona Mission Journey

Ever since I was young, I’ve always felt like there was something more God was calling me to beyond my hometown and beyond what felt comfortable or familiar. I grew up in church and always knew about God, but in this past season of my life, my relationship with Him has become truly personal. The Lord has been teaching me what it means to fully trust Him, surrender my plans, and walk in obedience even when it feels scary or uncertain.





Over the last year, I’ve experienced so much growth spiritually, emotionally, and personally. God has been showing me that He has a purpose for my life greater than anything I could create on my own. Through prayer, community, and seeking Him deeply, I truly believe He is calling me to take this next step and attend YWAM Kona for a 6month Discipleship Training School and outreach mission.





This journey is more than just traveling to Hawaii. It’s about being equipped, stretched, refined, and prepared for the future God has for me. I want to grow deeper in my faith, learn how to serve others more wholeheartedly, and become the woman God created me to be not only for my own life, but for my future family, future ministry, and future purpose.





During this time, I’ll spend months in discipleship, biblical training, worship, evangelism, and outreach, where I’ll have the opportunity to share the love of Jesus with people from different nations and backgrounds. My heart is to know God more intimately and help others encounter His love too.





I’m stepping out in faith, and while this journey is exciting, it also comes with financial needs. I’m believing God will provide through the generosity, prayers, and support of people who believe in what He’s doing through this mission.





If you feel led to support me, whether through prayer, giving, or simply sharing this campaign, I would be so incredibly grateful. Every donation helps make this journey possible and allows me to fully say “yes” to what God is calling me into.





Thank you for believing in me, praying for me, and being part of this journey. I truly believe lives including my own will be changed through this experience.





“Here I am, Lord. Send me.” Isaiah 6:8



