ghost kitchen new york pizza shop

Help Bring Tri State Pizza & Wings to Seminole County, Florida

A Local Dream, Built by the Community

Hello, my name is Joel, and I'm working to launch Tri State Pizza & Wings, a delivery-focused ghost kitchen serving Seminole County, Florida, including Sanford, Lake Mary, Oviedo, and Casselberry.

Like many aspiring small business owners, I've spent years dreaming of building something of my own—a business that creates jobs, serves great food, and becomes a trusted local brand. Today, I'm asking for your support to help turn that dream into reality.

Why a Ghost Kitchen?

Traditional restaurants can cost hundreds of thousands of dollars to open. A ghost kitchen allows us to start smaller, operate efficiently, and focus on what matters most:

High-quality pizza and wings Affordable prices for local families Fast delivery throughout Seminole County Local job creation Building a strong community-focused business

By starting as a ghost kitchen, we can keep costs lower and invest more into food quality, customer service, and future growth.

What Makes Tri State Pizza & Wings Different?

Our concept combines the best pizza and wing styles inspired by popular flavors from across the country while serving the unique tastes of Central Florida.

Our menu will feature:

Hand-crafted pizzas Traditional and boneless wings House-made sauces Family meal deals Late-night delivery options Community specials and fundraising partnerships

How Your Contribution Helps

Every dollar raised will go directly toward launching the business, including:

Commercial kitchen equipment Licensing and permits Initial food inventory Packaging and delivery supplies Marketing and branding Insurance and startup operating costs

Our Goal

We are seeking to raise funds that will help us secure our kitchen location, purchase essential equipment, and launch operations serving Seminole County residents.

The Long-Term Vision

This isn't just about opening a kitchen.

The goal is to build a local business that:

Creates jobs in Seminole County Supports local schools and community organizations Provides affordable meals for families Expands into multiple locations throughout Central Florida Becomes a recognized hometown brand

How You Can Help

If you believe in supporting local entrepreneurs, small businesses, and community growth, please consider contributing and sharing our campaign with friends and family.

Whether you contribute $10 or $1,000, every donation brings us one step closer to opening our doors and serving our community.

Thank you for believing in Tri State Pizza & Wings and helping us build something special right here in Seminole County.

Together, we're not just opening a kitchen—we're building a local success story.