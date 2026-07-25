Leading NCC Young Adults on Mission Trip to Brazil

Here is the plan! We will go the last week of July and will be hosted by YWAM Sion, a small missions base about 2 hours north of Rio de Janeiro. We will spend the week working on construction projects, ministering with children, sharing the Gospel in the villages, and ministering alongside several local churches. Our team is about 18 people, consisting of mostly young adults…many of whom have never left the US.

We are very excited to train the team in gospel-sharing tools, in fundraising, in cross-cultural communication and in readying their hearts for ministry. We are reaching out to you for both prayer covering and financial partnership. We are raising $18,000 for our family and another $5,000 for local projects.

We will keep our partners informed along the way and are excited to share testimonies upon our return.

With love and appreciation,

Shailesh, Aimee & the girls