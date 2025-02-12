Help Us Repair Our Home After a Devastating Storm

Help Us Rebuild Our Home After a Devastating Storm in Yuma, Colorado

On May 20, 2024, a powerful storm ravaged Yuma, Colorado, leaving our small town in shambles. My family—my wife, our two youngest sons, and I—are heartbroken by the severe damage to our home. While we’re grateful for our safety, the road ahead is overwhelming.





For 18 years, an unresolved issue between the county and insurance companies has left our home uninsured. Although we own our house outright, we now face significant repair costs without any financial safety net.





Our initial estimates suggest that we need at least $15,000 for basic repairs, with total costs potentially reaching $30,000 to $40,000. My disability prevents me from climbing ladders, making it even harder to assess and fix the damage. We have no savings to cover repairs for our siding, windows, roof, fence, or the flooring in the mudroom. The nearly new carpet in my 16-year-old son’s room was also flooded.





With a humble heart, I am reaching out to you for help. Your support—whether through donations or sharing any public or private grant resources—would mean the world to us.





Your kindness and generosity will help us rebuild our home and restore a sense of normalcy for our family.





Thank you for your support.