Help Us Repair Our Home After a Devastating Storm

Goal:
USD $18,500
Raised:
USD $1,235
Campaign funds will be received by Ryan Ghering
Help Us Rebuild Our Home After a Devastating Storm in Yuma, Colorado
On May 20, 2024, a powerful storm ravaged Yuma, Colorado, leaving our small town in shambles. My family—my wife, our two youngest sons, and I—are heartbroken by the severe damage to our home. While we’re grateful for our safety, the road ahead is overwhelming.
For 18 years, an unresolved issue between the county and insurance companies has left our home uninsured. Although we own our house outright, we now face significant repair costs without any financial safety net.
Our initial estimates suggest that we need at least $15,000 for basic repairs, with total costs potentially reaching $30,000 to $40,000. My disability prevents me from climbing ladders, making it even harder to assess and fix the damage. We have no savings to cover repairs for our siding, windows, roof, fence, or the flooring in the mudroom. The nearly new carpet in my 16-year-old son’s room was also flooded.
With a humble heart, I am reaching out to you for help. Your support—whether through donations or sharing any public or private grant resources—would mean the world to us.
Your kindness and generosity will help us rebuild our home and restore a sense of normalcy for our family.
Thank you for your support.
Fingers crossed
Captain it's not much but I couldn't not help
I hope this helps. Stay strong and Safe! Huggars Buggars
I hope this helps a bit I know it is not a bunch but, finding people that brighten my day when things are not the best, you make me smile with your coloring pages!
Thankfully you and your family are alright!
It's been a pleasure to meet you and I hope this helps you some. Our Prayers are with you and your Family
So sorry for your current issues. Wish I could help more at this time.
February 12th, 2025
So we have decided to reactivate the fundraiser to assist with getting our home repaired.
Times have gotten a bit rougher, so many bills to pay leaving nothing to repair the house.
We do have windows for the house now, however we need to reframe every one of them as they are not the same size. Meaning I need lumber for that. Then sheetrock for the interior and of course We still need new siding.
If you can assist even just a few bucks its most appreciated.
Thank you all.
July 5th, 2024
So, I was advised this afternoon that my buddy that said he could get me some siding and windows, was unable to do so either new or used.(Not his fault its just how things go) So I'm at a loss. At this point I'm thinking I'll just have to remove the windows and board them up to seal them off properly. As for the siding, I don't know. hope ? pray? Rolling with the punches here.
June 27th, 2024
We have used the funds we have been blessed to receive so far on fixing and replacing what we can.
2 bundles of carpet tiles that match my sons room were ordered and installed to replace those that were ruined.
Cleaning supplies including mold mitigation supplies were purchased and used.
And the new windshield for our jeep.
So minus the Givesendgo fees we got about 115 So far that has been used completely.
Without further blessings we will not be able to replace the siding, nor fix the windows.
If you can please help our family. We need to get this house repaired As soon as possible.
Thank you
Ryan
June 15th, 2024
While I haven't figured out how to provide images as updates here, I am creating a series of videos showing the progress, they will be on my youtube, and under a new playlist called Home Repair.
Thank you all.
June 4th, 2024
Here is a opening list of the materials we need to repair our home.
Siding estimates for 10 inch or Double 5's Siding.
(I have double 5's currently)
Width: 140 ft Height: 8 ft
Material Estimate:
13 Squares of Siding (1300 ft2)
280 ft J-Channel (22 12' lengths?)
180 ft Starter Strip
182 ft Undersill Utility Trim
16 ft Outside Corner Trim
10 lb Siding Nails
-
Windows that need replaced.
Mudroom: 36 W x 48 H
Kids Bathroom: 16 W x 28 H
Brandons Room: 24 W X 36 H
Office North Side: 62 Wide X 26 H
Office West Side: 28 W X 30 H
Ryan and Cats Bedroom: 28 W X 30 H
-
Plank Flooring for mudroom about 200SqF needed with new underlayment and sealer.
And about 10 Gallons of Elastomeric Reflective Roof Coating unless I can find a REALLY good deal on new roofing.
May 31st, 2024
First Purchase made Windshield for our Jeep repaired.
Cost $231.00
Thank you all who have helped so far. We have a Long way to go. But the rebuild and repair is in its way.
May 24th, 2024
To show that we are not wasting your generous help, we will show completed repairs and how much they cost. With pictures and or video
May 22nd, 2024
Lots more damage uncovered so far. One of the most damaged was our Jeep. The windshield is totaled. And the body of it looks like someone took a bat to it. More to come.
