Ghana Mission Trip 2025

Goal:
USD $3,000
Raised:
USD $850
I’m beyond blessed to being preparing for my very first mission trip to Accra and the Volta Region in Ghana this year! The team & I will serve through community outreach, teaching, engaging + connecting with children all while spreading the gospel & the good news of the Lord.
We're raising money for stationary, clothing, school supplies, books, book bags, & more. Also, $50 covers one semester for one child. Imagine being able to fund a child's entire year of education!
To make all of this possible, I’m raising $3,000 by July 15th to cover travel expenses & most importantly, resources for those we're reaching. Every donation, share, or prayer means the absolute world.
Let's help change the world - togethether!
Prayers for a safe journey Maya!
Maya, may the Lord bless and use you mightily as you go out to serve in His name. I am thrilled to support this step in your Christian walk. May you serve with the infectious joy God has blessed you to have and give. Love you!
We will be praying for you as you prepare for this important mission!
Mya, I’m beyond proud of you. Thank you for the opportunity to support such an amazing mission. I pray for your strength and peace as you go about the work God has planned for you.
