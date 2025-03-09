Campaign Image

Ghana Mission Trip 2025

 USD $3,000

 USD $850

Campaign created by Maya Hall

I’m beyond blessed to being preparing for my very first mission trip to Accra and the Volta Region in Ghana this year! The team & I will serve through community outreach, teaching, engaging + connecting with children all while spreading the gospel & the good news of the Lord. 

We're raising money for stationary, clothing, school supplies, books, book bags, & more. Also, $50 covers one semester for one child. Imagine being able to fund a child's entire year of education! 

To make all of this possible, I’m raising $3,000 by July 15th to cover travel expenses & most importantly, resources for those we're reaching. Every donation, share, or prayer means the absolute world.

Let's help change the world - togethether!

Karla Stewart-Tyson
$ 100.00 USD
6 minutes ago

Prayers for a safe journey Maya!

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
7 minutes ago

Maya, may the Lord bless and use you mightily as you go out to serve in His name. I am thrilled to support this step in your Christian walk. May you serve with the infectious joy God has blessed you to have and give. Love you!

Anonymous Giver
$ 150.00 USD
8 minutes ago

We will be praying for you as you prepare for this important mission!

Anonymous Giver
$ 250.00 USD
19 minutes ago

Mya, I’m beyond proud of you. Thank you for the opportunity to support such an amazing mission. I pray for your strength and peace as you go about the work God has planned for you.

Cynthia Kersey
$ 100.00 USD
33 minutes ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
58 minutes ago

