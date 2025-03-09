Ghana Mission Trip 2025

I’m beyond blessed to being preparing for my very first mission trip to Accra and the Volta Region in Ghana this year! The team & I will serve through community outreach, teaching, engaging + connecting with children all while spreading the gospel & the good news of the Lord.

We're raising money for stationary, clothing, school supplies, books, book bags, & more. Also, $50 covers one semester for one child. Imagine being able to fund a child's entire year of education!

To make all of this possible, I’m raising $3,000 by July 15th to cover travel expenses & most importantly, resources for those we're reaching. Every donation, share, or prayer means the absolute world.

Let's help change the world - togethether!