Ghana Togo 2026

In 2024, I had the immense privilege to go to Ghana for the first time. We planted trees for sustainability, educated people about their health and resources, performed health screens, and people were able to receive life saving interventions during our time there. We taught kids about the Holy Spirit with many hearing from the Holy Spirit for the first time. We donated shoes, clothing, school supplies, and health supplies.

We played, we laughed, we learned.

Again, I have the opportunity to be the lead nurse to perform the health screens while training those on the trip to assist. I get to visit the kids, donate supplies, and more, not just in Ghana but in Togo from August 20th to September 6th. As you may know, my heart is for everyone to know Christ, who we are in Him, and that we are seen, known and loved by Him. Will you help me in this mission? Will you help me be the hands and feet of Jesus? Help me go love on some kids and communities. Any amount is greatly appreciated!





Church for the Nations Mission team in Phoenix, AZ is heading up the organizing for this venture, and we are so excited to spread the love of Christ in action.





Much love and blessings!