Ghana Mission Trip

On August 19, I have the incredible opportunity to travel with Church for the Nations on a 10-day mission trip to Ghana. During this trip, we will be serving villages, helping local communities, sharing the love of Christ, and making a difference wherever God leads us. The total cost of the trip is roughly $4,500, and I am currently trying to raise $3,000 to help make this mission possible. If you feel led to support financially or through prayer, I would be deeply grateful. Thank you for believing in this mission and helping us bring hope, encouragement, and the love of Jesus to the people of Ghana.



