Ghana and Orlando Project

I pray that you will seriously consider partnering with me by joining my support team. This would consist of giving financially and, more importantly, praying for what God would do through me. William Cary, often known as the father of modern missions, said in a prayer meeting to his church, “I will go down, if you will hold the rope.” This is in reference to an analogy between going down into a well and missions work. The Lord uses faithful, obedient believers to be sent into the ends of the earth while being supported by the church.

This summer, the Lord has called me to go to Accra, Ghana with a team from Campus Outreach Charleston. I cannot do this alone and will need the support of a faithful team around me (my rope holders). If the Lord calls you to join my support team in this mission work, I ask that you will fervently pray for the CO Charleston team. CO Charleston is partnered with Redeemer City Church in Accra and helping to establish ministry on university campuses in the area. While in Ghana, we will be joining Redeemer City Church to evangelize to the community as well as campuses such as Wisconsin International University (no not in the USA).

After 3-weeks in Accra, Ghana doing ministry with Redeemer City Church, I will be joining CO Charleston in Orlando, Florida for the 2026 Orlando project. This is an 8-week intensive discipleship training program over the summer. I will be serving as a room leader where I will be leading a group of about 3 male college students in a discipleship group.