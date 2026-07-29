Getting us somewhere to stay

Me and my son have been homeless since I was 18, I just turned 21 on may 9th. I really need help. It’s only me and has been for a long time. I get up and do everything I need to so that I won’t fall back. But it’s hard when it’s only me. I just got my car repoed on Friday. I’m on the verge of giving up but is depending on the little faith I have lord. If u can bless us with anything it’ll help.