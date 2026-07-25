Getting Through Summer

I am a widow, my husband died almost 5 years ago, and struggling with earning money during the summer. I haven’t been able to get a teaching job yet and I am waiting for school to start to sub and earn income that way. I have been crocheting things to sell, but I am not making enough to supplement my income. Long story short my husband was disabled unexpectedly for about 9 years. After he died my youngest son, who was 12 at the time, was diagnosed with cancer, he is cancer free currently. I went to school during the time when I was taking care of both of them and earned my Masters in Education. Since I have little teaching background I am struggling to get a teaching job. I hate asking for help, but I am humbling myself, to help me during the summer. Thank you for reading this and taking the time to hear my story.