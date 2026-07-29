Getting the bus on the road

A fundraiser to help with the expenses of last little push to get the purchase of our touring bus and music travel studio finished. Including the fees for mechanic to do the last repairs and tuneups to get this bus road worthy so we can cross the country many times with our lovely community. Right now we are sitting pretty with just a couple thousand needed for us to be able to purchase the bus from govdeals.com and for me to get it back to the house and I think within a week to two weeks it’ll be on the road with a new bathroom installed and a kitchen with the refrigerator that will be added to this, which I have the means to do I just need to buy the supplies.