Getting square

My lady and I are Veterans. We have our Autistic son living with us. My lady broke her hip last year. And I was diagnosed with congestive heart failure 3 years ago. I was also diagnosed with severe arthritis in my knees, bone spurs and no cartilage on the inside of my knees. Which has started to make me walk bow legged. We're not combat vets. But I did deploy twice in the Navy.

The injuries and our age has made it tough to find work. However I recently got hired part time. I also am trying to get disability. The process is just as tough as you've heard.

We're behind on bills. And recently received a 5 day notice. If I can "get square" my part time job can take it from there. The problem is working from behind.

Anything helps. But we're in the 11th hour. Eviction is they're next step. It could come any day now.

My Grandma (God rest her soul) always said that if you need help If you need help, ask. Everyone needs help sometimes.

I wouldn't ask. But my lady and my son are great people. I've let them down. I need help. Thanks