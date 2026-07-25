Getting Ready for College

Hello, my name is Joshua. I am an incoming music education major at coastal Carolina. My focus will be in percussion. There are a lot of fees for me to take of and it’s a lot on me but mostly my parents. I am unemployed. I have applied for 6 jobs in the past year and no wants to except and inexperienced 17 or 18 year old. I need to pay for sticks/mallets. Other fees college related. Anything will help.