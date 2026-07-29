Getting my life back on track

My name is Tiffany Bonds, I'm 38 years old I was raped when I was20 years old and decided to keep my precious son that turned out to be the best thing in my life that I ever did.But that made me spiral out of control and go down a very destructive path in my life, that ended up in many years of drug use and years lost from my son due to incarceration,in and out of prison for the past 17 years. Well I just recently got out in December of 2025 and I'm trying to turn my life around and get on my feet so I can be the best mother that I can be for my son.