Getting my life back on.

In December 2023, I was invited by a friend I knew from way back to come to Borkina faso and work in a Canadian gold mining company which pays $225 weekly. It turns out to be a scam fashioned to lure people into a network marketing business called Qnet.I lost money,the trust of my family and almost everything.I have lived from hand to mouth ever since.I have not been able to get my life back on because help has been minimal. I will be very happy if you can help me raise the funds to get my life back on. I wish to raise funds for a laptop and other gadgets to work with and a little money to get by with until I can get my life back in order. Thank you.