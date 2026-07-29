Getting my babies right

I'm starting this to get my four dogs the medical services they need. I haven't been able to get them their shots, fixed or chipped. I have 2 pitbulls ( a father and son), a pitbull terrier and another dog which I don't know her breed. Only one is fixed. Need to get other three fixed. One has never had shots. And non are chipped. I have been out of work for two months due to a dog bite from my two pitbulls fighting. Any help with be appreciated.