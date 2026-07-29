Getting Mom home safe

I Am reaching out because my mom is stranded in New Mexico, over 17 hours away from home, and she urgently needs help getting back safely. She is completely unfamiliar with the area, has no family or friends nearby, no money for food or necessities, and she’s scared and overwhelmed.Right now, I’m trying to raise enough money to help cover transportation, food, and basic travel expenses so we can get her home safely to the people who love and support her. Every donation, no matter how small, will make a difference and bring her one step closer to being back with her family and friends where she belongs.If you can’t donate, please consider sharing this post to help us reach more people. Your kindness, prayers, and support mean more than I can express during this difficult time.Thank you so much for helping us bring my mom home safely. ❤️