Getting Evicted rent too high need help please

don't know if I got the fight to make me greater, God throw me some favors. Would you say though it's not like your going through labor, if your talkin about lady pain I may have dated her. Too much sorrow in my souls for my goals, all I can do is the most easiest thing sometimes like eatin buttery rolls.





I may often fold, all I want is a hold. Not Gold, I wanna grow old. I'm sorry if I can't always do what I'm told Lord I need a light a lantern a light house, I'm kinda scared of the dark give me a light I only like it when it's nice out.





Cash app is $Huntington777 anything helps . Getting evicted





Please Donate to my cash app Hebrews 13:11 or was it 11:13 I just seen it





But I'm reminded of the rich man and the Lazarus parable