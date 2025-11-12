Getting Custody of my granddaughter!

Hey my name is Latasha Richmond has some know. My son Kemori Booth was murdered on July 16,2024. He left behind a beautiful baby girl that was 8months old at the time. Now she’s getting ready to be three on October 22. Ever since my son has been gone I have been having problems with her mother not letting his side of the family see her she’s all we have left of him. Since he’s been gone she has another baby by one guy and he went to jail. Make long story short she’s pregnant again on drugs and has no where to leave. My granddaughter has been from house to house (not mine). She has her own room at my house with her own bed and toys. I have talked with a lawyer that can help me but it so expensive (4,000) but he guaranteed me custody. So I’m asking for your help what ever you can send will be so helpful. I’m know my son would want his daughter in safe home (with his mom).