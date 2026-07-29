Getting clean

my name is Jessie and I’m an addict. I want to go to rehab but I was just told that my out of pocket is $6000. I want so bad to get the help I need and was really looking forward to going. I’m devastated.

the rehab center is called Positive Recovery Center. I was all set to go today until this news. I am not sure but you may be able to contact them directly and see if you could donate directly to them on my behalf. The lady I have been talking to os Ashley.

I’m begging!