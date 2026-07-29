Prayer & Support During Recovery

I recently underwent surgery — a nephrectomy, to be exact. Unfortunately, it came at one of the most difficult times financially. Many of my bills and expenses are now past due, and because I’m unable to work until I’m medically cleared, I currently have no way to keep up with them.





At this point, I’m not sure how long the recovery process will take before I can fully get back on my feet. I’m asking my brothers and sisters to please keep me in prayer during this season and, if possible, support me in any way you can.





Thank you all for your love, prayers, and encouragement. It truly means a lot to me and my family.



