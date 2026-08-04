Getting Back To God Using Page One of the Bible

THE STORY:

It feels like a lot of people are searching right now — for something steady, something true, in a world that keeps giving them reasons to doubt. Faith isn’t always lost in one dramatic moment. More often, it just quietly drifts, a little further every year, until someone looks up and wonders where it went. We don’t think the way back is complicated. We think it starts on page one. We’re a father and his two sons, ages 19 and 21, and we’re beginning this mission at the very beginning of Genesis — reading it slowly, plainly, and together. Before anything else is written, before any of the questions the world throws at us, the Bible already answers the one that matters most: God created the heavens and the earth. God created light and life, day and night, every living thing — and He created us, in His own image. He is our true Father. That’s page one. Our goal is simple: bring that message to as many people as we can reach, in a way that feels honest and welcoming rather than preachy — something people actually want to come back to.





Here’s what your donation builds, in the order we’ll build it:

● A website to serve as the home base for everything we’re building

● A mobile app for iPhone and Android

● Content for Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, and beyond

● Merchandise and a store, to help the mission sustain itself

● Advertising, to put this in front of people who need to hear it

● A podcast, as the audience grows

● Legal costs, so this is built the right way from day one

● A reserve fund for whatever comes up along the way that we can’t predict yet





We’re starting this with nothing but conviction and each other. Every gift — no matter the size — moves us closer to putting this in front of the people who are quietly searching for exactly this. Thank you for being part of it.





— The Butler family