Getting back on the road!!!

Full disclosure i was convicted of misdemeanor d.u.i. almost 6 years ago and subsequently lost my driving privileges. I have completed probation and fulfilled all other legal obligations except the d.u.i. course. Recent financial struggles have made this final hoop currently unreachable. While I live in a very rural part of my community, nearly all serious job opportunities require a driver's license which has put me in this conundrum. I've always worked hard and paid my dues and i take pride in how far ive come from my upbringing; so asking for help is difficult but im giving it a shot.

God bless