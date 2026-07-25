Getting back on the road

Hello Everyone,

In recent months my employment has suffered due to the failure of my vehicle. I am self employed, hauling tree limbs and shrubbery in my area which has been very good for me considering peak months are few. I have been diagnosed with COPD meaning that I work to my strengths and am still able to get up in the morning tho now at the age of 61 my best years are behind me. I am still thankful however I am financially at a crossroads with the failure of my trucks rear axle, tires that have run their course and electrical troubles that require me to disconnect the battery to stave off it's failure. I don't ask people for anything but since It seems that even local businesses are not even hiring me to flip burgers I must reach out for other methods to fix my vehicle that serves for more than just my business. I have no family or friends of means who can help me so the charity of anyone who can afford just a dollar is most appreciated. Retirement is sometime away and I really don't want to just stop and waste away. If anyone can afford a small donation to my plight it will be most appreciated for it is just a small step to solving other problems of simple living and perhaps prospering a little bit more without fear of losing my dignity and other things I have worked for. Thank you all so very much for your attention and GOD bless you in your endeavors.