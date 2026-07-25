Getting back on our feet after an injury

Recently, my husband was injured and had to take about a month off work. This unexpected setback has made it incredibly difficult for us to keep up with our bills and provide enough food for our children. We’ve done everything we can to stay afloat, including taking out loans just to cover basic expenses, but now we’re struggling to catch up and keep a roof over our heads.

Any support would help us keep our power on, ensure our children have enough to eat, and give us a chance to get back on our feet as my husband heals and returns to work.



