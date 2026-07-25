Help Me Rebuild My Life for My Boys





My name is Lacey, and I'm asking for help during one of the hardest seasons of my life.





Over the past several years, I've experienced more loss and hardship than I ever imagined. I lost both of my parents, struggled financially, and found myself trying to hold everything together while raising my children and caring for family members who depend on me.





Like many people, I never thought I would be in a position where I needed to ask for help. I've always wanted to work hard and provide for my family on my own. Right now, the biggest obstacle standing in my way is transportation. Without a reliable vehicle, I can't consistently get to work, interviews, or appointments that would help me get back on my feet.





My goal is simple: I want to rebuild my life, provide stability for my boys, and become financially independent again. Any funds raised will go toward:





* Purchasing or repairing reliable transportation.

* Vehicle registration, insurance, and related expenses.

* Basic living expenses while I secure employment.

* Helping create a stable home for my children as I work toward self-sufficiency.





Every donation, no matter the amount, brings me one step closer to getting back on my feet. If you're unable to donate, sharing my fundraiser with your friends and family would mean just as much.





Thank you for taking the time to read my story, for your kindness, your prayers, and your support. I truly believe that with a little help, I can build a better future for my boys and show them that even after life's hardest moments, it's possible to start over.





From the bottom of my heart, thank you.





Lacey