Emergency Funds.

Hi I am a special education teacher. I have raised 3 girls and currently have my 9 month old grand son. Making sure he has what he needs is the most important thing to me. The prices of providing for a child has greatly increased since I had children. I had previously been in an 18 wheeler accident. Which had caused a vertebrae in my lower back to be broken. I underwent a 360 spinal fusion. Then had to have a spinal stimulator put in. I currently have permanent nerve damage to my right lower extremities. I had been working but had to stop for a while do to some medical set backs. I am currently searching for work but funds are getting low. I am needing a little help with every day living costs until I find something that the doctor will approve of. Any thing would be greatly appreciated. Any little bit will help even if you cant donate please pray. Thank you in advance.