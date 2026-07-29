Getting back on my feet after domestic violence

got out of a domestic violence situation I need help getting back on my feet I’m currently in a domestic violence shelter with my two daughters and I’m currently 30 weeks pregnant been trying to apply for jobs but ive received nothing so far I’m not trying to be desperate so honestly anything helps I’m just trying to save up as much as I can to get a car that at least runs and drives from A to B so I can take my girls to school ect but also have reliable transportation for a job Truly anything helps I know this is tough times for everyone but I would be forever grateful and appreciative for anyone to donate. You would be helping me and my girls out so much since ive been left with absolutely nothing besides the clothes on our backs