Getting back on my feet

Hello, my name is Clarissa, and I am 27 years old. In December 2025, I was let go from my job and was out of work until February 2026. I didn't receive a partial paycheck until the first week of March 2026. During this time, I fell behind on my rent. I have been doing DoorDash and Grubhub, as well as working a part-time job, to pay $300 in rent weekly. With the cost of living, gas, and groceries, I am being stretched thin. I was raised to do things on my own, so asking for help is hard for me,e but at this point, I feel as though I have no other choice. I want to be able to go to sleep at night and not worry if I leave my home to go to work to provide for my home, that I will be put out. My goal is to just get back on my feet so that I can breathe again. Any help is already greatly appreciated more than you would ever know. Thank you in advance.