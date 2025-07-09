Getting a place for my babies

Hello everyone, my name is Alexus. I’m a single mom of three beautiful children, and I’m reaching out because I’m going through one of the hardest times in my life.

I recently separated from my boyfriend , who was the one paying all of our bills while I stayed home to care for the kids. Right now, I don’t have a job, and I’m doing everything I can to get back on my feet. I also don’t have any family where I live, so I’m trying every resource I can find. Unfortunately, many assistance programs require that I already have employment before they can help.

A little while ago, I lost custody of my children, and I’m on the verge of getting them back. One of the biggest things I need right now is stable housing. My children are 11 months, 4 years, and 5 years old, and they deserve a safe, loving place to call home.

I’m humbly asking for any help you can give. Every donation, no matter how small, would go toward the down payment and move-in costs for an apartment so I can provide a stable home for my babies and continue rebuilding our lives together.

If you’re unable to donate, sharing my story would mean just as much. Thank you for taking the time to read this and for any kindness, prayers, or support you can offer. It truly means more than words can express.



