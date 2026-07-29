Getting a new work truck for my Husband

I’m trying to help out my husband to get some money to get him a new work truck.on our way home we hit a deer and til this day i still blame myself for hitting it i wish i could’ve slowed down more but still hitting the deer head on.it made the air bags hit the windshield and the front did some significant damage the truck was the only way for him to go to work and provide for our family his work involves hauling a trailer he is a vendor and i just really wanna help him in anyway to relieve some stress off of him. anything will help we would appreciate and be thankful God Bless you.







