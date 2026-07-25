Getting a home in Europe

I have been on a long journey across the world sharing important information helping people in many ways and including sharing the native American wisdom and ceremonies and after 12 years me and Johnny finally have a chance to own a small piece of land and a small house in the gardens .... Now with Pepper in our lives and Johnny getting older with only few years left to live I want him to have a place where he can lay in the sun and enjoy nature as much as he wants. Getting older and I would really appreciate finally a small space of land and a home across the world that I can call home.... ( I'm very fortunate to get this space if I can raise the funds in the next days.... These beautiful garden houses are a one time payment usually between 7,000 - 12,000 $ and people often must wait years and decades to get a chance to live in one.... But with God willing we got the offer and sincerely ask for your help and donations.. We deeply appreciate you considering us... Thank you everyone.. Much love and blessings.