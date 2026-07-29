Getmyfamilyhome

8 months ago a fatal accident costed us everything i am a full time caregiver for my wife so I cannot work we have two beautiful baby girls we are living in a temporary family shelter but we are needing to get back to Kentucky badly I am unable to work or do what I have to do to provide as in all are Healthcare doctors we do have are in the state of Kentucky I am with my girls an wife 247 when some days it's overwhelming an we can hardly afford to continue on being in Florida due to the cost of living i am praying somewhere along the line from the kindness an generosity from the people an the world's heart we can receive the support we truly need making this was not easy at all I just hope with this opportunity to raise what we need to have to move back home into are own house we will be able to get comfortable an situated again if anyone would like to know more about are personal life an where we are and what goes on feel free to text call or video chat my little family (813)-602-6618





God bless