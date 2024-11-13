Hello friends, Bec's sister Sarah is coming to the end of her cancer journey and it's time to get Bec home to Queensland to say goodbye. She has been sent home from hospital with weeks left as no more can be done. The family are hoping to have a final week away together. Why help? I guess at the end of the day we never want money to stand between us and our loved ones, especially at the end of such a rough journey. Bec and Mat have already borrowed a considerable amount of money on trips back to Queensland over the last year but sadly last visit Sarah was not in a place to have quality time and Bec is hoping to end well. This amount will cover the cost of return plane tickets for Bec and Joshua as well as a week of unpaid teacher's salary. Anything you can afford will close the gap and help them enormously.

Equally valued are your prayers! Please scroll below and add your prayers for Bec & Mat, Hannah and Joshua, Sarah and the whole family as they walk this difficult path.