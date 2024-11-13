Goal:
Hello friends, Bec's sister Sarah is coming to the end of her cancer journey and it's time to get Bec home to Queensland to say goodbye. She has been sent home from hospital with weeks left as no more can be done. The family are hoping to have a final week away together. Why help? I guess at the end of the day we never want money to stand between us and our loved ones, especially at the end of such a rough journey. Bec and Mat have already borrowed a considerable amount of money on trips back to Queensland over the last year but sadly last visit Sarah was not in a place to have quality time and Bec is hoping to end well. This amount will cover the cost of return plane tickets for Bec and Joshua as well as a week of unpaid teacher's salary. Anything you can afford will close the gap and help them enormously.
Equally valued are your prayers! Please scroll below and add your prayers for Bec & Mat, Hannah and Joshua, Sarah and the whole family as they walk this difficult path.
Much love.
Sending our love xx
Lots of love, prayers and hugs. May your sister feel supported, peace and much comfort surrounded by her loved ones during such a very sad time.
Covering you and the whole family in prayer Mike and Em
Sends love and prayers
Much love to you, Bec. May your time together be precious.
All the best xx
Praying for comfort and peace for your sister and the family
love to you and your family Bec XX
Hi Bec and fam, Times like this you must really feel the distance . Praying this visit allows you precious time together. Rod and Odette.
Sending many prayers and much love. X
With love for you all. Hoping this season is rich with love xo
Dear Bec and family. You are in my thoughts. Sending love with you on this difficult journey.
Sending all my love and prayers as you journey home to be with Sarah and your family.
Thinking of you at this very difficult time X
I really hope you got the chance to spend the quality time you and your family deserve.
Praying you get to spend some quality time together. Lots of love
I wish things were different for you all xoxo all my love to you
November 13th, 2024
I was so grateful for the generous giving of so many people. I was able to travel home and sit with Sarah until she passed. It was the hardest and yet most beautiful thing I have experienced to date. I will miss her so terribly but am so very glad that I was able to make the trip. Please continue to pray for us as we now grieve and come to terms with our loss. Bec Giovas
