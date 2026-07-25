Former Foster Youth Takes Center Stage

Auntie Tonya here! I’m raising funds for my 17 year old goddaughter, Ashlyn Gorden, who has miraculously managed to dance, study, pray, and hustle her way into the world-renowned Tisch School of the Arts at New York University for dance. Yes… that NYU.





As a former foster youth, Ashlyn's early years had a few plot twists. But at 9, and with her two younger twin sisters in tow, she was adopted out of foster care by my childhood best friend and her husband- two absolute superheroes masquerading as regular humans. She is now one of six kids (2 biological and 4 adopted) in the wonderfully chaotic, big-hearted Gorden family, where dreams are treated as non-negotiable.





Against every odd, Ashlyn has thrived- top student, devoted Christian, household MVP, and a dancer whose work ethic could power a small city. She’s an awe-inspiring dancer whom you can't take your eyes off of, and she is committed to her craft with a focus most adults can only dream of.





But NYU is... well, NYU. Even with scholarships and two hardworking parents, the remaining cost is overwhelming. So here’s where you come in- if you believe in uplifting foster youth (especially older kids who are so often overlooked), or love supporting hardworking young artists, or just want to be an absolute gem and help launch an extraordinary human into her purpose, please consider donating or sharing this page.





Your support would mean EVERYTHING to Ashlyn and her family. Let's give this amazing kid the break she earned through grit, grace, a whole lot of pliés, and all the character building that comes from getting a faulty start to life.





Thank you for reading, donating, praying, sharing-whatever form your support takes. This would be the stuff of miracles!