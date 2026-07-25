GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image
Fundraiser Image

Former Foster Youth Takes Center Stage

Goal$75,000 USD
Raised$26,430 USD

Fundraiser created byTonya White

Fundraiser funds will be received by Ashley Gorden

Former Foster Youth Takes Center Stage

Auntie Tonya here! I’m raising funds for my 17 year old goddaughter, Ashlyn Gorden, who has miraculously managed to dance, study, pray, and hustle her way into the world-renowned Tisch School of the Arts at New York University for dance. Yes… that NYU.


As a former foster youth, Ashlyn's early years had a few plot twists. But at 9, and with her two younger twin sisters in tow, she was adopted out of foster care by my childhood best friend and her husband- two absolute superheroes masquerading as regular humans. She is now one of six kids (2 biological and 4 adopted) in the wonderfully chaotic, big-hearted Gorden family, where dreams are treated as non-negotiable.


Against every odd, Ashlyn has thrived- top student, devoted Christian, household MVP, and a dancer whose work ethic could power a small city. She’s an awe-inspiring dancer whom you can't take your eyes off of, and she is committed to her craft with a focus most adults can only dream of.


But NYU is... well, NYU. Even with scholarships and two hardworking parents, the remaining cost is overwhelming. So here’s where you come in- if you believe in uplifting foster youth (especially older kids who are so often overlooked), or love supporting hardworking young artists, or just want to be an absolute gem and help launch an extraordinary human into her purpose, please consider donating or sharing this page.


Your support would mean EVERYTHING to Ashlyn and her family. Let's give this amazing kid the break she earned through grit, grace, a whole lot of pliés, and all the character building that comes from getting a faulty start to life.


Thank you for reading, donating, praying, sharing-whatever form your support takes. This would be the stuff of miracles!

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $1,200 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $290 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,725 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Business
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,448 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

SUPPORT INDEPENDENT MEDIA! If you appreciate our independent media effort, please support us to fight censorship! We are being silenced in every front...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

Memorial
Help my mom
Raised: $1,365 USD
Goal: $100,000 USD
Help my mom

Update: Unfortunately my dad passed yesterday morning. My mom could really use all the support while we navigate this new part of our lives. We...

Loading...

Family
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!
Raised: $110 USD
Goal: $500 USD
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!

I’m asking for community support. Many of you know my son Blais died in a motorcycle accident just over a year ago on September 30, 2023 I went into a...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve