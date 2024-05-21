Get it done Maria!

Maria is on a journey to beat stage III cervical cancer! But, not all cancer treatments are covered by insurance. Intravenous (IV) vitamin C are $400.00 each and the doctor wants her to get 4 a week! Yikes! Can you pay for a half of an IV Vit.C treatment? Ozone therapy is $250 a week and the doctor prescribed 2 a week. Helping with these therapies would be so beneficial to Maria. I'm thankful for any monetary gift that you can give at this time.

We all know Maria; she's going to keep working as long as she can to cover as much costs as possible. But we really want her to stay at home and let her body heal as she goes through therapies. Please help if you can. Every little bit will add up and get her on the couch ;-), right where we want her! Maria was just married 2 years ago, lives in Gainesville, TX and is a lineman. Her dream is to live a long life with her husband, dogs, and horses. She has some horses for rent (yes, that is a thing), and for sale, to help with the costs of her treatments. We are all on hard times, with so many basic necessities constantly rising in price. Imagine covering extra cancer costs at this time. Thank you for any help at all.