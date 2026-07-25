Get Omar to Safety

Omar Abd Rabou is an independent journalist from Gaza. Like millions of Palestinians in Gaza, he suffers due to the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, following Israel's aggression, slaughter, and war against the people of Gaza after the October 7th massacre.

For nearly 3 years, aside from the fact that his life was torn apart because of the genocide in Gaza, his resources reduced to minimal and not enough to keep a person sustained, he's suffered constant persecution, assault, and harassment from Hamas' militias, over his criticism against the terrorist group. And this didn't begin now. Last year in June 2025, Omar was kidnapped by Hamas' armed men, savagely assaulted by them, his limbs shattered and broken, and they confiscated his phone, devices, and belongings simply because he criticized Hamas and spoke up about their brutality not just against Israelis on October 7th, but also Palestinians in Gaza, and the repression they face under Hamas' rule.

In that same month, he was eventually released by the terrorist group after they threatened him to stop practicing journalism and to stop speaking against them. Instead of people, particularly those who claim to be pro-palestine, helping him, they completely abandoned him. Omar's situation has become very urgent. Most of the people he pleaded for to help him, haven't responded to him. It's been over a year since the assault by Hamas militias against him, and he continues suffering psychologically and mentally because of what happened. His life is in danger, and he needs to be evacuated out of Gaza as soon as possible.