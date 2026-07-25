Get my truck my grandpa bought for me back.

I had my truck for only a year and a half, it was my pride and joy. Some of my family would say my entire happiness. My grandpa is the one who thought about it for a while and it decided it was the perfect vehicle for me. That means a lot to me because of the impact he had on me growing up without a father figure. I then lost that truck in an accident a year ma shall later to a teenager who didn't have insurance and a truck that wasn't worth fixing to my insurance and they gave me almost nothing for it. I'm starting this to buy an exact copy of the truck I had and the memories and pride that came with it between me and my grandpa.