Get my family into a home

I am a disabled father and husband with a strong relationship with God and Jesus Christ working hard To find a suitable home for my wife that is sick with Lupus and my 2 boys 15yrs and 8yrs old , We live in a 5th wheel RV on a friend's property after being violently gangstalked from our first bought home causing us to foreclose and lose everything , due to issues with code enforcement we are being pushed from our home all over again and with no family to help. Since the loss of our home we have been working hard to rebuild our credit and income so as to obtain suitable housing and have made some progress doing so but now are stuck with very little money to move and pay deposits and application fees , We have very little time left to find a home before facing being completely homeless risking losing one another all over again , we work hard to earn and keep what we have and have built 5 years of good rental history at our current residence and with a small hand up we can continue to grow together and keep moving forward.We thank anyone with tremendous gratitude that may choose to help us achieve our goals to keep our family together. I am also willing to take a job that will work around my disability and not depend on handouts to make this possible as well , I run a blog website that is beginning to make progress but it is slow moving work and pays very little to no money yet. Any help is greatly appreciated.