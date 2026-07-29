Get my children back

Well I’ve been a single mother of 7 babies that’s where taking by the state because they saw me incapable of taking care of my children due to a demostic violence situation then I was displaced by my landlord,which resulted in making it more difficult to get my children,I’ve have done everything the court had asked me to I don’t have no drug use nor alcohol problems no criminal record and these people have buried me so low that now I have mental issues and I’m really looking for help to hire a lawyer that can challenge the adoption