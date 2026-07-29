Get my brother and best friend out of jail

Hello, many of you don't know me, my name is Josiah Eatherly brother to Dalton Eatherly but many of you know him as "ChudTheBuilder". His family and I have decided to make this campaign in hopes that we can help him out. He was recently wrongfully accused of multiple felony's and is sitting in jail with a bond of $1,250,000. Every dollar helps us bring him closer to coming home. Thank you.