Get me out of a hole I didn't dig

When JW passed, all of his debt became mine. He had no life insurance or vehicle insurance. He still owed on his truck. They are coming after me for the truck. An accident he had prior to his passing (that he hid from me) that they sent demand for payment. The mortgage, which I somehow got out of foreclosure but can't afford long-term. I, thankfully, was approved for disability the week after he passed and have been living on the back oay of that, but that will only last a little longer. I need help. Many people offered their help but I can't just walk up with my head down. I know times are tough for everyone, but I feel like I'm on a lifeboat with a slow leak. I don't want to be asking for the moon, but I really want to pay off some of this debt and get the lawyers off my back. Anything helps. The amount of the fundraiser will just barely cover the truck and credit cards. But I will be happy to see those paid off.