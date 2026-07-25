Get me a E-bike

I’m saving up for the Yama 1013 E bike. I want to have it for creating creativity and TikTok so I can start posting TikTok videos of my E bike and hopefully go viral and have this as my official career. I really really appreciate it if you could even even donate five bucks anything helps please I am 13 so I cannot have a job job so I am just seeing if anybody would be kind enough to send any money.