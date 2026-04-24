Get Laurie to the Vascular Birthmark Super Clinic!

The Lord has opened the door and provided opportunity for Laurie to be accepted at the Vascular Birthmark Foundation Super Clinic in NYC in October! This is a once-in-a-lifetime medical opportunity for her, put on by the Vascular Birthmark Foundation, in conjunction with the NYU College of Dentistry and the Laser & Skin Surgery Center of New York.





Laurie lives with severe vascular malformations. Over time these malformations have caused extensive swelling in her tongue leading to serious airway complications, breathing difficulties, and complex dental and oral issues. Living with this also causes daily pain, functional limitations and constant stress on her health and family.





We are raising funds to pay for the trip expenses so Laurie can see these world class specialists for her dental and airway problems caused by her vascular malformation. This conference will give Laurie access to many specialists, possible new treatments, the chance to talk to others living with similar medical problems, and guidance for what comes next in her medical journey. Outside of the conference it is almost impossible to see this many experts in one place.





As it stands now, no surgeon in Indiana is able or willing to treat her condition. The only recommendation the top oral surgeons have had for her is to go to the Mayo Clinic and hope someone there can help. This opportunity to meet with the specialists at the Super Clinic can give her answers, direction and hope Laurie has not been able to find close to home.

Because navigating travel and intensive medical evaluations while dealing with airway and oral complications is physically and mentally demanding, Drew will be traveling with her for her safety and care. They were able to get a hotel within walking distance of the conference, and a discount code for one of the nights they will be staying there. The Lord also provided Laurie with a plane ticket through a generous donor. This still leaves the rest of the hotel bill, Drew's ticket, local transportation, meals and incidentals. All while they are still paying off the medical bills from Laurie's brain surgery in February.





We wanted to remove the financial stress so Laurie and Drew can focus entirely on her health and meeting with these world class specialists. Several people have asked how they can help on this journey and this is one very meaningful way. Anything that is left over after the trip we will be giving to Laurie to pay towards her brain surgery bills.





If you are able to donate, share this fundraiser or keep Laurie and her family in your prayers, we would be deeply grateful. Thank you for helping us make this trip possible and for surrounding her with love, support and help.





2% of the donations will be given back to the GiveSendGo organization so that they may continue to provide this platform for others.