Get James Jackson back on his Feet

James Jackson has been a lifelong friend of mine and is always willing to help out as anyone that has met him knows. He has a big heart that always matches that big smile.





I found out recently that James has been out of work and for the most part bed ridden since the end of August last year. He had to have a toe removed for health reasons. Because of complications with multiple surgeries, the toe will not heal properly which forces him to use a walker when he is able to get out of bed for short periods.





With no income or disability approval yet, he has no way to pay his bills and is on the verge of being evicted from his apartment.





Please help James get back on his feet if you can. I know he would do it for you.

Sending prayers for brother James?