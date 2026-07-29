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Get George his legs back

Goal$100,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created bySerge Hawkins

Fundraiser funds will be received by Geo Smith

Get George his legs back

Get George his legs back


Please Support the surgery George needs to correct and replace both his hip joints that have avascular necrotic hip joint disease, so he can walk again.


On the X-rays the heads/balls of the femurs, what's left, look like a sponge you wash your car with, there is nothing left to fit into the sockets, just a stump off to the side. This has made George a cripple. He lives in a wheelchair and in bed at a rehab facility because he can't bend at the waist at all, can't walk, he needs 2x a week wound care treatment and other required personal care he can't do for him self.


Currently he is taking 25mg 3x a day for pain. He is looking to get the best chance at living a normal, pain-free life.


His Medicare insurance coverage, It ran out. He doesn't have any other insurance. He has been trying to pay from savings and SS a little bit here and there but he's way, way behind. He'd very much like to be able to do the honorable thing and pay the medical people who have continued to treat him.

His bills are overwhelming him, already most have been sent to collectors . He could really use some help.


He is 81 years old and thought he was in generally decent health. He thinks he has a lot of good years yet. This is just a freaky thing that hasn't affected his over all health. He is a military veteran, that wants to hike and bicycle with his family again. Be able to bend over and tie his shoes and go to the bathroom independently.


If he does ever get through with having to stay at rehab and get the surgery (walking again) he'll be living in an older mobile home we are going to try and rehab if possible if he don't loose it.

Any help, whether monetary or by sharing this content, is valuable so George can reach the right people. It will be used to pay medical bills. He still owes $40,000 for the emergency room alone, he's had to visit the cardiologist x2, radiology for ultrasound 4x, vaso surgeon 4x to include something called vein seal, MRI nuclear medicine for stress test, wound care 2x a week still, dermatologist in the next week or so all to assure the orthopedic surgeon he could handle surgery. He has passed everything with flying colors so the surgery should be a go. The financial burden is more than he can manage right now.


He hasn't rcvd notification of what he owes for all above extra services. It's probably reasonable, that it easily gets to $00,000 total.




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