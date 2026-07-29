Get Gabi a new phone

Hello, my name is Gabi and i’ve set up this gofundme to bring awareness and help to my current situation. So basically my current phone has a line straight across which I can’t get rid of, and recently it also got another broken spot which prevents me from seeing the time. I also have approximately five apps and all my storage full, and most importantly I don’t know how but I have 5 GB of storage in my phone. Check your phone and you probably have 128. I have 5. Anyways it would be very appreciated if you could help out and donate. Thank you