Get Argentina out

🚨 Emergency Football Fund 🚨





Every donation helps support my emotional recovery plan in case Argentina wins again. No politics. No drama. Just football, passion, and a desperate hope that Spain gets the job done.

Donate if you believe in competitive balance.

Donate if you’re tired of hearing about stars.

Donate if your heart says “Vamos España!”

Together, we can dream.

#SpainVsArgentina #FootballFans #VamosEspaña



