Get Ali to Safety

My friend Ali was beat up and needs help getting to safety from a religious persecution. A plane ticket is $2000 and a visa to leave is another $185 plus he will need a hotel room for a week. I am asking for help for around $2185. I am sending him the money but I cannot list his information as I do not want his persecutors to find him. Please pray and either donate or share this. I tried to cancel the go fund** platform as they will not allow this type of assistance. Please reach into your heart and help us help Ali.